Dr. Richard D. Wissolik, 82, of Greensburg died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
He was born May 7, 1938, in Etna, son of the late Frederick “Fritz” and Barbara Saginaw Wissolik.
Prior to retirement, Dr. Wissolik was a professor of English literature at St. Vincent College, Unity Township. He was the author of a number of books.
The son of a World War II veteran and father of an Army engineer veteran, Dr. Wissolik built relationships with many area veterans through his books and classes. Sir Richard was Knighted by the English as a result of a discovery that he made on the Bayeux Tapestry while completing his doctorate.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Redilla Wissolik; a son, Damien (Elaine) Wissolik of Gibsonia; a daughter, Erica Wissolik of Washington, D.C.; three stepdaughters, Tracey (Scott) Dowler of Latrobe, Chrissy Scott of Greensburg, and Kelly Scott of Murrysville, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Barnhart Funeral Home, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Richard D. Wissolik Scholarship, St. Vincent College, Office of Institutional Advancement, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
