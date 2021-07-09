Dr. Margaret I. Butz, 78, of Ligonier passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Oak Hill Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Hempfield Township.
Born June 13, 1943, in New Alexandria, she was a daughter of the late Joseph J. and Josephine M. (Verhosek) Butz.
Margaret was a member of Holy Trinity Church, Ligoner. Prior to her retirement, she was a mathematics professor at La Roche University and was a math tutor. She graduated from California University with a bachelor of science degree. She earned a master’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh and a Ph.D. in mathematics education from Pitt in 1983.
She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, enjoyed sewing and quilting, going to the beach and loved spending time with her grandchildren, especially at Idlewild.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Josephine “Jo” Butz.
Margaret is survived by her son, Michael J. Rusnock of Natrona Heights; daughter, Renae M. Beatty and her husband, Jim, of Bridgeville; brother, Frank Butz and his wife, Sue, of Ligonier; three grandchildren, Allison Beatty, Ashley Beatty and Thomas Spinks, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 1 p.m. Monday in Holy Trinity Church, Ligonier, with the Rev. Anthony J. Carbone as celebrant.
Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 203, Ligonier, PA 15658.
