Dr. Kenneth “Ken” Heide Roadman, 77, of Weltytown died at home Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born March 2, 1944, in Pleasant Unity, later moving with his family to Weltytown. Ken was the twin son of the late Glenn F. and Edna H. (Heide) Roadman and member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Trauger.
Ken was a 1962 graduate of Hurst High School then completed his bachelor’s degree in chemistry and mathematics from Clarion State College in 1967. Ken then worked as an analytical chemist for Avco Lycoming Division in Williamsport. In 1973 he graduated from Clarion University of Pennsylvania with a master’s degree in instructional media communications.
Then at age 31 he enlisted in the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of sergeant in nine months with duty assignments of senior instructor and platoon sergeant at the U.S. Army Ordnance and Chemical Center and School, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. It was during his tour of duty that Ken met and married his wife, Jill L. Smith Roadman, of 43 years. After Jill completed her tour of duty, they moved to State College, where Ken graduated from Penn State in 1986 with his doctorate. After graduation Ken worked unclassified and classified projects for Ferranti International, Lancaster, Hughes Training Inc., Arlington, Texas, Ernst & Young, Cleveland, Ohio, Citizens Communications, Dallas, Texas, Executrain, Alpharetta, Georgia, Lockheed Martin, Marietta, Georgia, and Orlando, Florida, and Leidos Innovations, West Mifflin. Ken led a variety of projects for domestic and international clientele encompassing U.S. Army, Air Force, Marines and Navy, General Motors Asia/Pacific, Cincinnati Hospital System, Ford Credit, UAE Air Force and UK Ministry of Defense.
Ken was an avid fly fisherman for trout along with other freshwater fishing and hunting activities. Ken built his own fly rods and tied his own flies. He also enjoyed deer hunting with his flintlock, which he built. He was the vice president of the Little Sewickley Sportsmen’s Association in addition to being a life member of Trout Unlimited, NRA, Ducks Unlimited and the Gold Prospectors Association of America.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother.
In addition to his wife, Jill, he is survived by his twin brother, Glenn S. Roadman and wife Beth; his sister, Linda J. Rath and husband Larry; his niece, Lara Sassano and husband Devin; nephews, Michael Rath, Glenn J., Peter and Kurt Roadman, and sister-in-law, Jerry Lynn Ashley and husband Drew.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday with the Rev. L. Samuel Scheiderer officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Township.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Kecksburg Rescue Squad, 5123 Water St., Mount Pleasant, PA 15666.
