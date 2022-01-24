Dr. John Robert 'Jack' Charlesworth Jr.

Dr. John R. “Jack” Charlesworth Jr., formerly of Mableton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Unity Township.
He was born March 15, 1944, in Greensburg, a son of the late John R. Charlesworth Sr. and Helen Marie Altman Charlesworth.
Jack graduated from Latrobe High School, Class of 1962. A 1967 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a degree in business education, he was commissioned as a Quartermaster Corps officer and served until 1969 as a Vietnam era veteran. Following his military service, he continued his higher education, earning MS and Ph.D. degrees and graduating with his doctorate in 1973 from Mississippi State University. He was a counseling/licensed psychologist in Mississippi, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia. After being a professor of educational psychology at Western Carolina University, the University of West Georgia, he retired in 2011.
Among his favorite pastimes were enjoying a meal at the Mableton Golden Corral and dancing. Never married, he had a reputation as a flirt. His dog “Bear,” a beloved companion, now resides in Greensburg with his favorite aunt, Nancy.
Surviving are his only sibling and brother, Dennis W. Charlesworth and his wife, Janice J. Charlesworth, of Covington, Louisiana; niece, Erica L. (Charlesworth) LaPointe and her husband, Justin, and their children, Jordan, Morgan and Emerson, in Artesia, New Mexico; nephew, Bradley S. Charlesworth and his wife, Kimberly (Valvis), and their children, Eleanor and Claire, of New Orleans, Louisiana; his aunt, Nancy Charlesworth (wife of the late David Charlesworth), and several cousins.
Just prior to his death, Jack was in the loving company of Nancy, Cindy and Mariah Charlesworth and cousin Tracy Rectenwald. Due to Jack’s declining health, David Charlesworth and his family were instrumental in moving him back to Latrobe from Georgia, where he had lived for many years, and providing excellent care for him over the past two years.
Services were private. He will be interred next to his parents at Westmoreland County Memorial Park in Hempfield Township.
In lieu of a memorial service, a celebration of his life will be held at a date to be determined later in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.