Dr. Gutti Parvathi Rao, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, from Jeannette, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
She was born Jan. 12, 1944, in a small village called Pedana in AP India to father Perisetti Subbaiah and mother Perisetti Mahalakshmamma, the last of 16 siblings.
Born of humble beginnings, she was the first female in her village to have pursued higher education and go on to graduate from medical school at Andhra Medical College. She married Gutti V. Rao, and both immigrated to the United States where he pursued his Ph.D. in nuclear engineering while she completed her post-graduate training in anesthesiology at Albany Medical Center with sub-specialty training in OB anesthesia at Yale University. They moved to Latrobe in 1974, when she joined Latrobe Area Hospital (later Excela Health) and worked as a staff anesthesiologist for nearly 48 years. An early donor for the expansion of Latrobe Area Hospital in the 1990s and co-medical director of the Westmoreland-Latrobe School of Anesthesia (1981-1986), she also established an annual award for outstanding nurse anesthetist. After her retirement in 2021, she continued to work part time before she passed away. She was a superb doctor, beloved by all physicians, nurses and support staff who worked with her.
She was a great lover of performing arts, especially Indian classical music, dance and theater. She served as secretary of SPIFPA foundation, which is affiliated with the Pittsburgh Foundation and Community Trust. She was enthusiastic to have both of her children as excellent performing artists. In the early 1970s, very early in the development of the well-known Sri Venkateswara Temple in Monroeville, she stood with her husband, Mr. Varaprasad Rao Gutti, strongly in support of building the temple, by being a significant donor. The Gutti family has generously supported the growth of the temple in many ways even to this day. She was well respected by members of the temple community for her simplicity, mild nature, loving spirit and above all tremendous hospitality.
She was preceded in death by her son, Srinivasa Prasad Gutti, and survived by her husband, Dr. Gutti V. Rao; daughter, Dr. Sri Bindu Madhavi Gutti-Rachuri; son-in-law, Kumar Rachuri; granddaughters, Krishna Lakkimsetty and Siri Rachuri; brother-in-law, Dr. Sai P. Gutti, and sister-in-law, Dr. Sujatha Gutti.
Donations can be made in her honor to the Srinivasa Prasad International Foundation for the Performing Arts (SPIFPA), 179 Beech Valley Road, Jeannette, PA 15644.
Frederick Funeral Home Inc., Latrobe, entrusted with arrangements.
To send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.