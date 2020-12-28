Dr. Frederick A. (Fred) Kundell passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at his home in Tyaskin, Maryland.
Fred was born on Oct. 20, 1940, in Pulaski, New York, to the late Edward James Kundell and Isabelle Caufield Kundell.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Karen Gabrys Kundell, formerly of Bradenville; son, Kenneth Frederick Kundell (Terry) of Berlin, Maryland; daughters, Gretchen Kundell Peek of Delmar, Delaware, and Kirsten Ann Kundell of Delmar; four grandchildren, Shane, Donald and Sara Kundell and Corey Peek; two siblings, Kathleen Lawton (Karl) of Mexico, New York, and Jeanne Wilson (Thomas) of Inlet, New York, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, James Edward Kundell, in 2017.
Fred received his B.S. degree from Harpur College in Binghamton, New York, in 1962 and his Ph.D. from the University of Maryland in 1967. In 1970, he began to teach chemistry classes at what was then Salisbury State College. He was the chairman of the department of chemistry at Salisbury University from 1983-95. He retired from Salisbury on Feb. 1, 2018, after teaching for more than 50 years. To say that he loved teaching hardly begins to describe how he felt. Prior to the beginning of each semester, he would get so excited about meeting his new classes that he was like a child waiting for Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.
Fred was very concerned about our environment. Other than his family, one of the accomplishments of which Fred was most proud was his house. He spent about 10 years mentally designing it and with the help of his family and a few friends, built it over a seven-year period. He proved that with a few inexpensive modifications a basic ranch house could become a solar house which would benefit the environment.
Almost everyone who knew Fred enjoyed his witty sense of humor, a trait for which he was well known.
A private vigil service was held for Fred on Monday, Dec. 28. He will be interred in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Latrobe, at a later date.
