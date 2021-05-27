Dr. Daniel Vittone, 59, passed away suddenly in his home in Ligonier on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
He was the eldest son of Dr. Ronald B. Vittone and the late Judith A. Vittone.
In addition to his father, he is survived by three loving children: Jessica S. Vittone, Daniel C. Vittone Jr. and Alexis D. Vittone. He is also survived by four siblings and their spouses: Dr. Rosemary and Dr. Timothy Shiben, Dr. Christian and Lisa Vittone, Dr. Michael and Vicki Vittone and Paul and Tara Vittone.
Dan was born June 27, 1961, in Philadelphia. He was raised in Latrobe and graduated from Greater Latrobe High School in 1979. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame in 1983 and an M.D. from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.
Following an internship at Allegheny General Hospital, he completed his residency in ophthalmology at The Eye and Ear Hospital at the University of Pittsburgh. In 1992, he returned to Latrobe to join his father in practicing ophthalmology at Vittone Eye Surgical Associates.
A pioneer in refractive eye surgery, he traveled to Shanghai, China, to study keratotomy and Lasik surgery before it was performed in the United States. He performed more than 10,000 Lasik procedures and an equal number of cataract surgical procedures.
Dan was an avid golfer who captured almost a dozen club champion-ships at Rolling Rock Club and Latrobe Country Club. He was also a proud member of the Laurel Valley Golf Club and Ligonier Country Club. He was a dedicated Notre Dame sports fan, a wine enthusiast, and enjoyed traveling the world. Above all, his greatest loves were his three children and his German shepherds whom he was selflessly devoted. Dan would often be seen taking his large dogs for long walks in the countryside.
Services and interment will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent College, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650, online at www.SaintVincent.edu, or Action for Animals Humane Society, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, online at www.afashelter.org/donate.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
