Dr. Cynthia “Cindy” Morris, 62, originally of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, after unexpected complications following a recent surgery.
She was born May 2, 1960, to the late Richard and Shirley Huhn.
Cindy is survived by three children, Michael (Lindsay) Morris of Imperial, Greg (Katie) Morris of Coraopolis and Laura (Andrew) Krigline of Wexford; a sister and brother; nieces and nephews; many loving friends, and her devoted pets.
In addition to her parents, she was recently preceded in death by her husband, James Morris.
Cindy attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and for nearly 30 years worked as an RN at numerous western Pennsylvania hospitals: Children’s, Greenville, Forbes, Latrobe and Westmoreland. She loved furthering her education and obtained a master’s degree in nursing education from Waynesburg University and her Doctorate of Nursing Practice from Carlow University. She subsequently began a beloved career of educating nursing students, working as an instructor at Citizens School of Nursing and Westmoreland County Community College. For 15 years, she was a passionate internationally board certified lactation consultant. Most recently, she was employed by Ascend Learning as a manager of the Content Expert team, where her incredible creativity, problem-solving skills, and educational abilities served her to both create and lead new ways to educate nursing students. Cindy was known for her incredible sense of humor, her eternal optimism and her endless love for her family. While Cindy only had three biological children, her “kids” numbered far greater. Her laugh was contagious and her warmth unmatched. She adored teaching and had an incredible way of inspiring those whom she educated, both formally and informally. She was passionate about seeing both her students and her patients thrive and experienced so much joy from seeing them succeed. Cindy was an exceptional baker and was infamous for her over the top holiday cookie lineup. Additionally, she was a talented crafter and spent many hours sewing and quilting for loved ones. She was the happiest when she was surrounded by her children and their spouses, who are devastated by her passing.
In lieu of formal services, Cindy asked for those who knew her to instead spend their time with those they love, celebrating life.
Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, is entrusted with arrangements.
