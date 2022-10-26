Dr. Adel W. Armanious, 79, of Greensburg passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, after a long illness with progressive supranuclear palsy.
He was born Oct. 3, 1943, in Cairo, Egypt, son of the late Wadie Armanious and Georgette Mikhail.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Sara Armanious (Zakhary), and blessed with four adoring children, Dr. Christina Armanious (Dr. Mathew Hahey) of Latrobe, Michael (Sarah) of Philadelphia, Sherrie (Dr. Ryan Busch) of Latrobe and Timothy (Lauren) of Pittsburgh. He was the proud grandfather of Andrew and Thomas Hahey, Rami Armanious, Lucas and Leila Busch, Benjamin and Jordan Armanious; brother to Mark Armanious (Amy) of Cranberry and the late Mofeed Armanious, and son-in-law to Leila Zakhary and the late Dr. George Zakhary. He is also survived by three brothers-in-law, their wives and numerous nieces and nephews.
Adel graduated from medical school in Cairo, Egypt, and completed his general surgery residency at West Virginia University. In 1975, he began his private practice in Latrobe, where he was a general and vascular surgeon for 41 years. He served as chief of surgery at Latrobe Hospital for more than 20 years. He was a member and chair of the OR Committee, Medical Executive Committee, and Morbidity and Mortality Board. He was the president of the Latrobe Hospital medical staff. He was also a member of the Latrobe Academy of Medicine, Westmore- land County Medical Society, Pennsylvania Medical Society and the American College of Surgeons.
Adel was an active member of St. Michael’s Antiochian Church in Greensburg, where he taught church school. When he was not serving his community, he devoted his time to God and his beloved family. His larger-than-life personality and his love for teaching were always present. If Adel was not in the OR, you would find him at an ice rink watching his sons or the Penguins. Adel was a loyal friend and a gifted surgeon who will be truly missed.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at St. Michael Antiochian Orthodox Church, 1182 Ashland St., Greensburg, PA 15601, where memorial prayers will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday and a funeral service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, with Archpriest John Nosal officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in Adel’s name may be made to St. Michael’s Orthodox Church.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
