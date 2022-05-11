Douglas S. McCracken, 51, of Derry Township passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at his home.
He was born Nov. 27, 1970, in Latrobe, a son of Janet L. Miller McCracken-Haering of Greensburg and the late Richard J. McCracken.
Doug was a graduate of the Greater Latrobe School District and furthered his education at EWCTC, where he studied machine shop. After he graduated he went into construction. Prior to his death he worked with various oil and field companies. After that he became a self-employed mechanic. He loved repairing machinery, fishing, classic cars and hot rods. Doug was a likable person and had dedicated friends and wonderful neighbors who were always there to lend a hand.
Besides his mother, Doug is survived by his close friends, Robert W. Tarzion and Pete, Charlie and Anastasia Urchek; a brother, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Services for Doug will be private.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements with Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, (724-694-8331).
Doug will be missed by all who knew him and may he rest in peace.
