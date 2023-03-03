Douglas Richard White, 69, of Blairsville passed away Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital.
Updated: March 3, 2023 @ 5:00 am
Douglas Richard White, 69, of Blairsville passed away Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital.
Born June 6, 1953, in Greensburg, Douglas was a son of the late Richard Rae and Lois Jane (Henkel) White.
Doug worked for Scalise Real Estate in Latrobe as a maintenance manager for many years until his retirement in 2022.
Mr. White will best be remembered as the ultimate family man. He enjoyed spending time with his loved ones, including his “grand pup pup” Theo. Doug was a very reliable individual and would do whatever possible to help those in need. In his free time, he took pride in keeping his home tidy inside and out. Music was his favorite creativity outlet, actively listening while he would paint or garden. Doug enjoyed television and was a movie fanatic, particularly fond of John Wayne and “Star Trek.”
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Emily Ann White and companion, Dick Quick; son, Drake A. White and significant other, Heaven Wilson; sister, Beverly Labian and significant other, Byron Kelsey; three grandchildren, Jimmy White, Alora White and Aniya White; niece, Kristin Labian; grandnephew, Conner Grant, and former spouse, Connie Palmer.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents and beloved dogs, Molly Marie and Angel Ann.
Services will be held 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at the Blairsville VFW, 9626 Route 22, Blairsville.
Arrange-ments have been entrusted to Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
To view the obituary or sign the online guest book, visit shoemakerfamilyservices.com.
