Douglas,Nancy

Nancy K. Douglas, 91, affectionately known as Aunt No-No, of Latrobe died Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Bethlen Home Living Facility.
She was born Oct. 8, 1929, in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Francis L. and Lillian Kufner; wife of the late William Douglas Jr.
In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia R. Hite; nephews Gary Hite, Jeffrey Hite and Meredith Hollenbaugh, an nieces Susan Hite and Pamela Syster.
Nancy is survived by her nieces Cheryl Hite, Susan Hite and Vera Hite, along with nephew Jeffrey S. Syster Sr. She is also survived by a number of great-nieces and nephews, as well as some great-great-nieces and nephews.
Nancy’s passions included traveling, golfing, bowling, playing cards (especially bridge) and reading. Many of these activities she enjoyed with a local group that called themselves “The Settler’s Club.” She was a very proud supporter of the Adams Memorial Library in Latrobe. Nancy was also a dedicated volunteer for the Latrobe Area Hospital and Excela Square.
There will be no public visitations or services. McCabe Funeral Home, Derry, has been entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name at Adams Memorial Library in Latrobe.
