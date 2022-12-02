Douglas Harry “Diggers” Shaffer, 77, of Derry passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born June 14, 1945, in New Castle, a son of the late Harry T. Shaffer and Mary M. Bowlus.
Doug was a life member of the Derry Ukes and the FJ Bow and Gun Club, a member of New Alexandria Fireman’s Club, Rod and Gun Club, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1612 and Latrobe American Legion Thomas B. Anderson Post 515 and enjoyed motorcycles, fishing and camping.
Doug is survived by his wife, Linda C. Rorabaugh Shaffer; daughter, Mary M. Nale; stepson, Timothy M. Rorabaugh (Maria); two brothers, Daniel R. Shaffer (June) and Lamar Shaffer (Donna); a sister, Barbara Speak (Delmar); a sister-in-law, Joyce Cottrell; grandchildren, Jamie L. Shaffer, Shania Harvey, Haley Freberg, Jordan Rorabaugh and Alexandria Rorabaugh; great-grandchildren, Bobbi Jo Harvey, Shane Tyler Alexander Roll, Kinzey Harvey, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his stepmother, Lillian Shaffer; son, Charles R. Shaffer; a brother, Thomas Shaffer, and a sister, Renee Shaffer.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a charity of your choice. Family extends a special thanks to the Latrobe Hospice for their compassion and care.
Arrangements are private and entrusted to McCabe Funeral Home, Derry.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
