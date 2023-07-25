Douglas C. Carlquist, 78, of Boyers, Butler County, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023, at his home.
Born March 28, 1945, in Erie, Doug was the son of the late Carl E. and Winifred (Tab) Carlquist.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Douglas C. Carlquist, 78, of Boyers, Butler County, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023, at his home.
Born March 28, 1945, in Erie, Doug was the son of the late Carl E. and Winifred (Tab) Carlquist.
Doug was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during the Vietnam era. He retired as a trooper from the Pennsylvania State Police Troop D after 35 years of service. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, VFW Post 7840 and the American Legion. He had a lifelong love of drag racing — racing from his teenage years into his late 60s when he raced super pro mods. He was an avid fisherman and had a passion for fishing. He coached both of his boys in baseball and was an avid Pirates fan.
Douglas is survived by his wife: Sharyn J. (John) Carlquist; two sons: Douglas F. (Kendra) Carlquist of Latrobe and Daniel D. (Julie) Carlquist of Copley, Ohio; three grand-children: Olivia, Dillon and Brandon; sister: Christine (Jim) Luce of Edinboro; several nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Raymond “Gino” John of Boyers, and sister-in-law, Kathy (David) Tinker of Emlenton.
Graveside services will be held at noon Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Epiphany Catholic Cemetery, Deer Road, Boyers, with services from the Pennsylvania State Police Honor Guard and military honors. A luncheon will follow at the Boyers Sportsman’s Club.
If desired, online condolences may be sent to www.williamfyoungfh.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Commented