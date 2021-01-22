Dotty Smith Harkness, 80, of Morristown, Tennessee, formerly of Latrobe, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, surrounded by the love of family.
Dotty was a server at the Colonial Inn, Ligonier, and DiSalvo’s Station Restaurant, Latrobe, and had retired from Disney World. She was a loving wife, mother, grammy, sister, aunt and friend to many. Dotty loved serving and loving people she helped. We are sure she is now serving the Lord in Heaven.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Charles Young; two brothers, Donald and Charles Young, and a nephew, Chad Wolfe.
Dotty is survived by her loving husband of 24 years, Richard Harkness; her daughter, Michele Widner, and her husband, Rick, of Tennessee; her sons, Al Verraneault of Tennessee, Russ Smith and his wife, Susie, of Ohio and Eric Smith and his wife, Joleen, of Florida; two brothers, Bob Young of Jeannette and Jim Young of Loyalhanna; three sisters, Ronnie Bullock of Florida, Margie Wolfe of Madison and Anne Young of Spokane, Washington; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Barbara and Tom Oliver of Michigan; her grandchildren, Mandy, Ashley, Angel, Hayden, Connor, Brady, Carson and Parker, and her great-granddaughter, Natalie; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews and her buddies, Jake and Max.
There will be no local visitation or services.
