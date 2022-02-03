Dorris Jeannette McKean Parker, 90, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Mrs. Parker was born on Dec. 28, 1931, in Washington, Pennsylvania, to the late William and Jeannette McKean.
She attended Penn Hall Academy, Allegheny College and Penn Commercial College.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William McKean, and a grandson, Jason Blice.
Mrs. Parker was an active member of the community, serving as the president of the Westmoreland County Medical Auxiliary, Pennsylvania Medical Society Auxiliary and the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society. She volunteered in the Latrobe Area Hospital Little Shop and assisted with the accounting for many years. She was an active member of Latrobe Presbyterian Church, where she served as a church elder, enjoyed singing in the choir, and played the hand bells. Some of her favorite pastimes included knitting, embroidering, sewing, reading, painting and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dorris is survived by her husband of 70 years, Dr. John Parker; their children, Linda of Latrobe, Larry (Cindy) of Akron, Ohio, Pam of Latrobe, Peggy of Altoona and Doug (Sarah) of Lawrence, Kansas; her grandchildren, Garrett Parker, Liz Miller (Cody), Jordan Parker, Rena Parker, Kaleb Yandrick (Kathryn), Becca Futer, Henry Raak, Mollie Sylvania (Carmen) and Bella Crawford-Parker; step-grandchildren, Marissa Dumford (Jacob), Lauren Huff (Daniel) and Miranda DeAngelo, and three great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Rhonda, Janet, Anita, Leeann and the entire staff of Redstone Highlands Hospice for their constant support and kindness in their caring of Dorris.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
The family is requesting that all visitors wear masks when attending the visitation and service.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, in Latrobe Presbyterian Church, 428 Main St., Latrobe, with pastors the Rev. Ronald Durika and the Rev. Clark R. Kerr co-officiating. Everyone please go directly to the church.
Interment will be private.
Dorris’ wishes, in lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to Latrobe Presbyterian Church’s music programs, 428 Main St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
