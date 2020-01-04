Dorothy Roberts Fleming, 91, of Derry peacefully passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at her home.
She was born Nov. 2, 1928, in Ligonier, a daughter of the late Myrtle Irene Griffith Roberts and Clyde Lemon Roberts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert William “Flip” Fleming, who died Jan. 12, 1996; a daughter, Bobbie Jo (Tim) Krinock, who died Dec. 21, 2010; two sisters, Louise Opdyke and Joanne Manges, and two brothers, Stanley Roberts and Richard Roberts.
Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Elizabeth (Steve) Kittey of Derry Township and Carla Jean (Bernie) Patrick of Derry; a son, Jerry William (Jodi) Fleming of Derry Township; four grandchildren, Drew Robert (Susan) Kittey of Houston, Texas, Kelly Allison Patrick of Derry, Joshua Joseph Krinock of Unity Township and Alex Michael Fleming of Derry Township; a great-granddaughter, Juliana Dorothy Kittey of Houston, Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was a member of Derry First United Methodist Church and its Mary Martha Sunday School Class. Dorothy was a stay-at-home mom who loved her children very much, had a cooked meal for them every day and took them to church every Sunday. She especially enjoyed making lots of butter cookies for her family.
Dorothy loved to crochet family name doilies, made numerous crosses that she enjoyed giving to everyone she met and tried to be kind to everyone.
At Dorothy’s request there was no visitation. A private service for family was offered by Pastor Lola Turnbull of Derry First United Methodist Church prior to interment at Coles Cemetery in Derry Township.
McCabe Funeral Home was in charge of burial arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
Commented