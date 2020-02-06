Dorothy R. Clark Miedel, 100, of Latrobe passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
A daughter of the late Thomas and Ruth Clark, she spent her childhood in Hannastown, but during the Depression moved with her entire family to the Chestnut Ridge, where she lived the rest of her life. She joined the Marine Corps Women’s Reserve during World War II, was awarded an honorable discharge, and later worked in the Cap Works and the Pearce Woolen Mill in Latrobe. During the ’60s and ’70s, she drove a school bus for Mark Lines, a job she enjoyed because she liked helping young people. She had a very good sense of humor and made friends easily. A talented person who enjoyed staying active, she could handle plumbing, painting, electrical work and lawn care, even as recently as last year, riding around the lawn on her mower.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Bill, as well as her brothers and sisters, Tom, Jim, Betty and Peggy.
Dorothy leaves behind her five children, Georganna (Terry) Cavanaugh, Bob (Peggy) Miedel, Becky (Jim) Kerestes, Debbie (Terry) Penrose and Clark Miedel; eight grandchildren, Brian (Sherri), David (JoAnn), Emily, Douglas (Jamie), Jeff (Dana), Jason, Zach (Jennifer) and Katie (Nick), as well as 10 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Military service will be conducted 7:45 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home by the Rolling Rock Detachment of the Marine Corps League.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday in Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church.
Private interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
Although Dorothy will be dearly missed, she knew she was loved and would say in recent years, “I’ve had a good life.”
