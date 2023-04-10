Dorothy P. Slivoskey Bender, 89, of Latrobe passed away Friday, April 7, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Aug. 11, 1933, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late John M. and Margaret D. (Klimchock) Slivoskey.
Dorothy was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish and its Rosary Altar Society. She was also a volunteer at the St. Vincent de Paul Society store. For more than 25 years, she had been employed at the Hallmark “Hello Shop” in the Latrobe 30 Plaza. An avid sports fan, she enjoyed the Pittsburgh Steelers and attending St. Vincent College basketball games. She will be lovingly remembered as an excellent cook who loved being with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard R. Bender; brother, John J. Slivoskey, and sister, Mary Margaret Slivoskey.
Dorothy is survived by her four children, David A. Bender and his wife, Debbie, of Salt Lake City, Utah, Richard M. Bender and his wife, Debi, of Ligonier, Lu Ann C. Jackson and her husband, Chuck, of Greensburg and Marlene A. Friedline and her husband, Larry, of Latrobe; seven grandchildren, Patricia Miller and her husband, Ryan, Leonard Bender, Roy Jackson, Jerad Friedline and his wife, Rachel, Eric Bender and his wife, Emily, Alec Bender and his wife, Briana, and Emily Kuzy and her husband, Steven; seven great-grand-children, Jordan, Aiden, Cameron, Abby, Brody, Zoe and Brayden, and a special niece, whom she helped raise, Linda Payne.
Dorothy’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to her caregiver, Donna Ciccone, for her kind and compassionate care.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of the St. Vincent Rosary Altar Society will recite the rosary 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, immediately followed by a prayer service held by the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday, April 13, in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township.
Interment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, P.O. Box 654, Latrobe, PA 15650.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
