Dorothy McBride Huffman, 81, of Jeannette passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 22, 1942, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Clifford and Mildred (Helfrick) Howard.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Dorothy McBride Huffman, 81, of Jeannette passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 22, 1942, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Clifford and Mildred (Helfrick) Howard.
Dorothy was a graduate of Jeannette High School, where she was a cheerleader, and graduate of Seton Hill University.
Prior to her retirement, Dorothy was the office manager for Quality Mould Inc. in Latrobe (Unity Township). She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Jeannette, and for 10 years raised Weimaraner show dogs, including two national champions.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her first husband, Clarence McBride, in 1983 and two sisters, Carol Rain and M. Joann Kregecz.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Don Huffman; daughter, Jennifer McBride and companion Dean Marino, and grand-daughter, Bailey Accettulla, all of Jeannette; nephews Mark Kregecz of Fairmont, West Virginia, Keith Kregecz and fiancee Julie of Bel Air, Maryland, and Scott Kregecz and Judy of Fairmont, and several other nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 2, in John V. Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette.
A funeral service will take place 10 a.m. Friday, March 3, in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Dawn Sherwood officiating.
Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Export.
www.johnvgrazianofuneral homeinc.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented