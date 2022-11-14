Dorothy Marie Stein Rosborough, 96, of New Alexandria passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.
A daughter of the late Estella Murtaugh Stein and Hugh D. Stein, Dorothy was born Feb. 14, 1926, in Freeport.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur L. (Mike) Rosborough; her daughter Carolyn M. Purvis and husband Arthur (Al); daughter Barbara Vought; great-granddaughter Paige Purvis; four brothers, Regis, Frank, Hugh and William Stein, and four sisters, Mercede Steele, Sister Mary Hugh Stein, CSJ, Margaret Henry and Rosemary Caswell.
Dorothy is survived by seven children, Estelle Shoop (Harold), Arthur (Jerry) Rosborough (Maggie), Hugh (Pat) Rosborough (Sue), Mary Kay Rosborough, Michael (Mike) Rosborough (Rao Feng), Regis Rosborough (Arlene) and Loretta Scavnicky (Ken); son-in-law Robert (Bob) Vought; brother-in-law, Joseph (Joe) Caswell; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild, and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.
A strong woman of faith, Dorothy was a member of St. James Catholic Church in New Alexandria, where she served as the housekeeper for 30 years. She was a member of the Rosary Altar Society and volunteered at parish festivals. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, she loved being surrounded by her family in her home. Dorothy enjoyed cooking and baking and was well known for her special Christmas bread, delicious dinner rolls and chocolate Easter eggs. Community minded, she spent many election days working at the polls. She will be deeply missed.
The family would like to extend a special “Thank-You” to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice and nurse Sandy and aide Heather.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, in P. David Newhouse Funeral Home, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, PA 15670, (724-668-2248).
Dorothy’s funeral Mass will be celebrated 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, in St. James Catholic Church, New Alexandria, with the Rev. Tyler J. Bandura as celebrant. Everyone is asked to meet at the church.
Burial will follow in Calvary Hill Cemetery, Unity Township.
To purchase flowers or send an online condolence, please visit www.NewhouseFuneralHome.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
