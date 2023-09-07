Dorothy M. McMullen Burns, 94, of Latrobe passed away Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at Loyalhanna Senior Suites, Latrobe (Derry Township).
Born April 3, 1929, in Ashville, Cambria County, she was a daughter of the late Leo G. and Annie C. (Grimes) McMullen.
Dorothy was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. She was a Ligonier High School graduate and had been employed as a bank teller at Mellon Bank in Ligonier. Dorothy loved baking and being with her family. She enjoyed camping and traveling for many years with her husband.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. “Jake” Burns; a daughter, Lisa Brunot, and her sister, Eleanor Michaels.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Kevin L. Burns and his wife, Suzette, of Latrobe; a daughter, Donna B. Inman and her husband, Ray, of Meadville; six grandchildren, Michael Inman, Matthew Inman (Barrett), Seth Burns, Kirk Burns (Leeann), Danielle Hillegas (Kevin) and Nicole Amy (Jason); seven great-grand-children, Elisia Hillegas, Adalyn Hillegas, Bria Hillegas, Kyia Hillegas, Layla Amy, Luke Burns and Troy Burns, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitations.
Services and interment are private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Family Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650; Penn Hospice, 313 W. High St., Ebensburg, PA 15931, or Loyalhanna Senior Suites, 543 McFarland Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Commented