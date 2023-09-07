Dorothy M. McMullen Burns

Dorothy M. McMullen Burns, 94, of Latrobe passed away Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at Loyalhanna Senior Suites, Latrobe (Derry Township).

Born April 3, 1929, in Ashville, Cambria County, she was a daughter of the late Leo G. and Annie C. (Grimes) McMullen.