Dorothy M. Hess, 103, a longtime resident of Melcroft, Fayette County, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Eicher’s Family Personal Care Home, Normalville.
She was born Dec. 27, 1918, in Rector, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Estella (Shaffer) Ankney.
Dorothy was a graduate of Ligonier High School with the Class of 1937. She had worked in the office of the Company Store in Melcroft for 19 years. She was a member of Davistown United Methodist Church.
Dorothy will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her brother Don Ankney of Rector, her sister Loretta DelSignore of Latrobe and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, James F. Hess, on June 2, 2008; her sisters Helen Flickinger, Mabel Ulery and Marie Hoffer, and her brothers Clyde, Clair, Dean, Walter and Merle Ankney.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Mark C. Brooks Funeral Home Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft (724-455-2310), where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, with her nephew Pastor Darwin Tobias officiating.
A committal service and interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Acme.
