Dorothy L. Reed Hoffer, 86, of Latrobe who resided in Baggaley, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
Born Feb. 23, 1933, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Austin and Cora (Morrow) Reed.
Dorothy was a member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, Youngstown, and attended the Salvation Army, Latrobe, where she cooked for the advisory board and was a member of the Ladies’ Home League.
She had been employed at G.C. Murphy Co. and Gee Bee’s. Dorothy was a life member of the Baggaley Volunteer Fire Department Ladies’ Auxiliary. She was an avid bingo player, and loved playing cards and dice with her family and friends.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Hoffer Sr.; six brothers, Charles, William F. Sr., George, Thomas, John and Asa B. Reed Sr., and her sister, Irene Jellison.
Dorothy is survived by four sons, George W. Hoffer Jr. of Norvelt, James W. Hoffer and his wife, Wendy, of Scottdale, Arnold F. Hoffer and his wife, Lori, of Latrobe and Robert D. Hoffer and his wife, Jennifer, of Greensburg; twin daughters, Joan M. Hoffer of Baggaley, who lived with and cared for Dorothy, and Jane Shafran and her husband, Jeff Sr., of Baggaley; nephew Donald W. Reed of Baggaley; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Keough and her husband, Francis, George W. Hoffer III, Jeffrey Shafran and his wife, April, Asa Shafran and his wife, Emily, Amber Whitehead and her husband, Jeremy, Rachel Hoffer, Amanda Hoffer and Troy Hoffer; four step-grandchildren, Nicholas and Justin Campbell, Tyler Bradley and Michael Walstrom; four great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Colin and Carson Keough and Gradyn Shafran; several nieces, nephews and cousins; her very best friend, Sharon Matuszky, and dear friend, Wendy Wadsworth.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Grane Hospice, especially Bridget, Jenny, Mike, Stephanie and Lorraine, and daughter-in-law Lori for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday in John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday in St. James Lutheran Church, Route 982, Youngstown.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Department or the Salvation Army of Latrobe in memory of Dorothy.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
Commented