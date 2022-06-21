Dorothy L. Pristas Sikora, 83, of Latrobe passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at Forbes Hospital, Monroeville.
Born June 17, 1939, in Loyalhanna, she was a daughter of the late John A. and Elizabeth (Kanuch) Pristas.
Dorothy was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville, its Ladies Guild and the St. Mary’s Seniors. She was a loving “Bubba” to her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. She loved shopping for a bargain and enjoyed many bus tours over the years to complete her “bucket list.”
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. “Bob” Sikora; brother, John E. Pristas, and three sisters, Elizabeth Maloy, Mary Catherine Kozemchak and Martha Sowansky.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Beth Ann Maccarelli and her husband, John, of Penn; five grandchildren, Mimi Bruner and her husband, Nick, of Murrysville, Alex Maccarelli of Fairfax, Virginia, and John, Micayla and William Maccarelli, all of Penn, and a great-grand-daughter, Evelyn Bruner.
Dorothy’s family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff of Forbes Hospital and Golden Heights Personal Care Home for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Parishioners of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church will recite the rosary 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.
Divine Liturgy will be held 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented