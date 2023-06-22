Dorothy L. Johnston Jacobs, 87, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Loyalhanna Care Center, Latrobe (Derry Township).
Born Dec. 2, 1935, in Ligonier, she was a daughter of the late Harry W. and Mae E. (Weimer) Johnston.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Dorothy L. Johnston Jacobs, 87, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Loyalhanna Care Center, Latrobe (Derry Township).
Born Dec. 2, 1935, in Ligonier, she was a daughter of the late Harry W. and Mae E. (Weimer) Johnston.
Dorothy was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Derry. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed at Latrobe Area Hospital and the former Pryce Manufacturing.
She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188 Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph O. Jacobs; sister, Mary E. Greenawalt, and a nephew, Ronald E. Greenawalt.
Dorothy is survived by a nephew and niece, Gary Greenawalt (Carol) of Latrobe and Betty Horner (Wilbert “Butch”) of Latrobe; her great-nieces and great-nephews, Jeffrey Horner (Susan), Michele McClelland (Scott), Kimberly Hall (Mark), Rhonda Leonard (Drew), Tina Hazlett (David), Ronald Greenawalt Jr. (Angela), Paula Greenawalt, Gary Greenawalt Jr. (Jessica) and Scott Greenawalt (Lisa), and numerous great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
At Dorothy’s request, there will be no public visitations or services.
Private interment will be at St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Youngstown.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.