Dorothy L. Facemyer, 88, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Life’s Promise Personal Care Home in Ligonier.
She was born June 14, 1933, in Ebensburg, a daughter of the late Harry D. and Mary Louise (Evans) Guynn.
Dorothy was a life member of Christ United Church of Christ and was an active volunteer for church dinners. She volunteered at Latrobe Area Hospital for more than 30 years. She loved to bowl and belonged to several bowling leagues. She was a Century Club member at the Latrobe Elks.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Facemyer; her daughter-in-law Shelley Facemyer, and her siblings Shirley Stutzman, Mary Lou Davis and Dale Guynn.
She is survived by her sons, Douglas Facemyer and Gregory Facemyer and his wife, Paula, all of Latrobe; her grandchildren, Kristen Facemyer of Latrobe and Matthew Facemyer (Cheyanna) of Palm Coast, Florida; her great-grandson, Deakon Facemyer; her sisters Sally Weber of Carrolltown, Cambria County, and Carol Brothers of Indiana, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dorothy’s family would like to thank Becky and her staff at Life’s Promise Personal Care Home, and Emma and Nichole from Heritage Hospice, for the comforting care they provided for Dorothy.
Friends will be received 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 16, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
A funeral service will be held immediately following visitation at noon in the funeral home chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Church of Christ, 1414 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
