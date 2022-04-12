Dorothy John DeMary, 85, of Latrobe passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at her home.
Born April 16, 1936, in New Derry, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Anna (Mizak) John.
Over the years, Dorothy assisted her husband, Louis, with their various businesses. She loved sports, especially bowling, and played slow-pitch softball as a pitcher for many years with Latrobe Women’s Rec Softball. Dorothy enjoyed gardening and crafting. Above all, she loved her grandchildren and being surrounded by her family.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis A. DeMary; four brothers, Fred S. Jr., John “Punzo,” Joseph and Albert John, and three sisters, Julia Romas, Louise Penich and Joann Hauser.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Anthony DeMary and his wife, Verena, of Derry; three daughters, Marcia Balmert and her husband, Peter, of The Villages, Florida, Tonette Mollohan and her husband, Jeff, of Mars and Danielle Marks and her husband, Matt, of Latrobe; four grandchildren, Bradley Balmert and his wife, Christina, Meghan Forte and her husband, Ben, Ryan DeMary and his wife, Sara, and Tessa DeMary; five great-grand-children, Amelia Forte, Brynn Balmert, Lia DeMary, Bryce Balmert and Brooks DeMary, and a sister-in-law, Pearl DeMary of New Alexandria.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice and the loving care of her daughters.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday in St. Martin Church, New Derry, with the Rev. James Morley as celebrant.
Interment will follow at St. Martin’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Latrobe- Derry Area Teener League, P.O. Box 502, Latrobe, PA 15650.
