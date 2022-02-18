Dorothy Jean Keep McClain, 87, of Erie, formerly of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at her home at Niagara Village in Erie.
She was born Jan. 28, 1935, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late William J. and Helen (Zaleski) Stawicki.
Prior to retirement, Dorothy was a realtor with Century 21 in North Huntingdon Township and Northwood Better Homes and Gardens in Greensburg. She was also co-owner of Sisters II Bridal Shop in Unity Township. She was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish in Unity Township, where she sang in the funeral choir, volunteered at the gift shop and belonged to the Rosary Altar Society. Her favorite pastimes included sewing, playing the piano and flower gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Anthony L. Keep Jr.; her second husband, Donald H. McClain, and an infant daughter, Mary Jean Keep.
Dorothy is survived by four children: Virginia M. Hendrick (Doug), Becky J. Staley (Dr. Martin), James W. Keep (Janis) and Beverly A. Keep; 11 grandchildren: Amy Hughes (Cary), Rob Luttner (Karina), Laura Luttner, Melissa Gavula (Roman), Beth Ann Staley, David Staley, James Staley, Michael Staley (Taylor), Michelle Staley (Brian Luft), Maggie West (Daniel) and Matt Keep (Twila); two step-grand-children: Kristina Primm and Heather Brown; 11 great-grand-children: Aiden, Eva, Ethan, Nola, Holden, Dylan, Jaxon, Cason, Lorelei, Mila and Phoebe, and two sisters, Carolyn Coury (John) and Charlotte Costello (Dennis).
Dorothy’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the Niagara Village community for embracing her, and loving her like a family member for the last three years.
Friends will be received 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Vincent Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Unity Township.
Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Family Hospice of Erie Pa., 1700 Peach St. Suite 244, Erie, PA 16501, or the Latrobe Salvation Army, 1420 Ridge Ave., Latrobe, PA 15650.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.