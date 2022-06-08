Dorothy Jean “Jeanne” Petrucci, 92, of Wilpen passed away peacefully Saturday, June 4, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Petrucci; parents, Charles and Mary (Powanda) Fitchko, and eight brothers and sisters. Also, she was the sister-in-law of Levi and Marge Petrucci.
Jeanne was the loving mother of Gregory (Christine) Petrucci of Latrobe, Mary Anna (Thomas) Mayer of Tampa, Florida, Lisa Jean (Andy) McMillin of Flagler Beach, Florida, and Caroline (Wayne) Edmondson of Burham, Maine; cherished grandmother of Janet (Trey) Woodruff, Paul Younker, Corrina Edmondson, Leah (Robbie) Davis, John Petrucci, Sam Edmondson and Hannah Petrucci, and great-grandmother to London and Camden Woodruff, Cecilia Edmondson and Asher Davis.
Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 9, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 10, in Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, PA 15658, (724-238-2611).
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11, in St. John the Baptist Orthodox Catholic Church, 315 Wilpen Road, Ligonier, PA 15658, with the Rev. Frank P. Miloro officiating.
Interment to follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Jeanne’s memory to St. John the Baptist Orthodox Catholic Church.
