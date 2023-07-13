Dorothy J. Walters Egner, 91, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Ligonier Gardens.
Updated: July 13, 2023 @ 7:14 am
Dorothy J. Walters Egner, 91, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Ligonier Gardens.
Born Oct. 10, 1931, in Derry, she was a daughter of the late Russell Walters Sr. and Frances Irene Hayes Walters.
Dorothy was a member of Latrobe United Presbyterian Church. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at the former Fidelity Bank, Derry. She enjoyed needlepoint and crochet.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William T. “Ted” Egner; two brothers, Russell Jr. and Kenneth Walters Sr., and two sisters, Marcella Stewart and Sarah Dionisi.
Dorothy is survived by her two sons, Donald W. Egner and Alan T. Egner, both of Latrobe; daughter, Karen I. Egner of Latrobe, and several nieces and nephews.
At Dorothy’s request, there will be no public visitations or services.
Private interment will be at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
