Dorothy J. Paterson Rager, 87, Blairsville, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe.
Born Oct. 8, 1932, in Blairsville, she was a daughter of the late David B. and Helen (Repinski) Paterson.
Dorothy formerly worked at Federal Lab in Tunnelton and for Sears in Indiana, Pennsylvania. Along with her husband, they owned and operated the former Colonial Market in Brenizer and Economy Beer in Blairsville. She belonged to SS. Simon and Jude Church, Blairsville, where she was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court of St. Theresa and the women’s choir. Dorothy loved gardening, planting flowers, and spending time with her family and dog, Max.
Survivors include her sons Walter R. Rager and wife Vicki, Blairsville, and Greg J. Rager and wife Paula, Derry;
daughter — Kimberly Zarichnak and husband Greg, Blairsville;
grandchildren, Tim Rager and wife Susan, Homer City, Rebecca Lear and husband Heath, Blairsville, Emily Rager, Greensburg, Gregory Rager Jr., Derry, Keith Rager, Derry, John Lance III, Indiana, Nicholas Lance, Blairsville, and Joseph Lance, Blairsville; great-grandchildren, Logan, Riley and Alex, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter F. Rager, in 1997; infant twin sons, and several brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, in James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville.
A wake service will be held 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
Prayers of transfer will be held 9:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, in the funeral home, prior to a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in SS. Simon and Jude Church, Blairsville. The Rev. Stephen R. Bugay will be celebrant.
Interment will be in SS. Simon and Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
www.jamesfergusonfuneral home.com
