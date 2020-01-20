Dorothy J. Marshe McCreery, 71, of New Derry died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at home with her husband by her side.
She was born Nov. 5, 1948, in Cokeville, a daughter of Mary Marshe.
Prior to retirement, Dorothy worked at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital as an LPN (licensed practical nurse). She enjoyed her work and spending time with her family.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her son, Donald B. McCreery Jr.
Dorothy is survived by her husband of 50-plus years, Donald B. McCreery Sr. of New Derry; daughter, Lisa Newhouse and husband Gary of New Alexandria; several brothers and sisters; grandson, Dyllan Munshower, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
All services will be private.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements with Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry (724-694-8331).
Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com
Commented