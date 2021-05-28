Dorothy J. Hutter, 93, of Mount Pleasant Township died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Bethlen Home, Ligonier Township.
She was born July 15, 1927, in Mount Pleasant Township, a daughter of the late Harry J. and Edna M. (Trice) Davis.
Prior to retirement, she and her family operated Ridgeview Farm near Weltytown. She was a member of Kecksburg Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Hutter, on May 29, 1992; seven brothers, Ralph, Charles, Paul, Joe, Ben, Russell and Carl Davis, and five sisters, Helen Darrow, Lydia Bergman, Ethel Gess, Martha Wineland and Marjorie Forish.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Nancy Lacroix and Duane E. Hutter and his wife, Maureen, all of Mount Pleasant Township and Sandy Rubenstein and her husband, Steve, of Pittsburgh; six grand- children; 14 great-grand-children; two sisters-in-law, Kathy Davis and Maxine Davis, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Nancy Mears officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Paul Reformed Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kecksburg Volunteer Fire Department, 5128 Water St., Mount Pleasant, PA 15666.
Commented