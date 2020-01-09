Dorothy E. Tunstall Fink, 69, of Latrobe died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born Aug. 3, 1950, in Somerset, a daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Auman) Tunstall.
Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her family and at Senior Life.
Besides her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her two brothers, Clyde and Blair Tunstall.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Edwin R. Fink of Latrobe; three daughters, Melinda Diehl of Derry, Veronica Bach of Montana and Charlotte Ruff of West Virginia; several grand-children, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Family will receive friends for Dorothy’s Life Celebration 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, in Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry (724-694-8331).
A funeral service will be held for Dorothy 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, in the funeral home with the Rev. Amy McLendon officiating.
Interment will follow in Fenneltown Cemetery, Salem Township.
Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.