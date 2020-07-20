Dorothy (Cute) Wanichko, 85, of Latrobe passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at her home.
Born Nov. 16, 1934, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Anthony E. and Viola M. (Lane) Cute.
Dorothy was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Anthony Cute.
Dorothy is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jerome L. Wanichko, of Latrobe; four sons, Jerome D. Wanichko of Elkton, Maryland, Ronald J. Wanichko and his wife, Debbie, of Greensburg, Kevin A. Wanichko and his wife, Lynn, of Latrobe, and Brian Wanichko and his wife, Kelly, of Latrobe; three sisters, Jean Interlante of New Jersey, Janet Interlante and her husband, Pete, of New Jersey and Susan Coppula of Illinois; 11 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga as celebrant.
Interment is private.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
