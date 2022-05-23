Dorothy Ann Caravaggio, 93, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
She was born Oct. 29, 1928, in Johnstown, a daughter of the late John and Gertrude (Zink) Campbell.
Prior to her retirement, Dorothy was a nurse at Edgewood Nursing Center and at Latrobe Area Hospital. She was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish and a former member of the Red Hat Society. She also volunteered for the American Red Cross.
She is survived by her husband of more than 69 years, George T. Caravaggio; her children, Linda J. Caravaggio of Latrobe, Teresa R. Caravaggio of Greensburg, John G. Caravaggio of Greensburg, Jesse F. Caravaggio of Latrobe, Gloria A. Civiello and her husband, Robert, of Peabody, Massachusetts, and Grace M. Caravaggio and her boyfriend, Brian Brosh, of Greensburg, and her grandchildren, Leah Caravaggio and her fiancé, Mike Yencha, Zachary Caravaggio and his girlfriend, Gabby Wast, Domenic Civiello and Olivia Civiello.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, in St. Vincent Basilica Parish, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Unity Township.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.
