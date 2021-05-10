Dorothea A. “Dottie” (Legarski) Bacher, 64, of New Alexandria passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at home.
She was born Aug. 13, 1956, in Somerset, to the late John G. Legarski Sr. and Yolanda B. (Lapina) Legarski.
She was a 1974 graduate of Somerset Area High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society and band.
After completing laboratory technician training at Somerset Community Hospital, Somerset, she worked as a medical lab technician for Westmoreland hospitals and Excela Health, Latrobe, retiring after 40-plus years of service.
She was a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church, New Alexandria, having served on the finance and church councils, where she was also a lector and worked on numerous fundraising committees. Other activities included volunteer services for the New Alexandria Volunteer Fire Company, Lions Club and various other organizations.
She was the current mayor of New Alexandria Borough, a member of the Westmoreland County Boroughs Association, where she was a past president and the current treasurer, and a member of the New Alexandria Ukrainian Club.
Dottie, as she was known, was an outgoing person who made friends easily; loyal to those around her; ready to help others, and it was stated “she was the best friend a person could have.” She enjoyed karaoke, traveling and being with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, the Rev. Anthony J. Legarski of Hollidaysburg.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Randy F. Bacher; a brother, John Legarski II (Mary Etta) of Trout Run; two nephews, Christopher (Elizabeth) Legarski of Muncy and Stephen (Theresa) Legarski of Cascade, Colorado, along with two great-nephews, Braden and Luca Legarski, and two great-nieces, Brianna and Alivia Legarski. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Debra Rhoad (Fred) of Charlotte, North Carolina, and a niece, Paula (Jeremy) Kirk of South Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to American Cancer Society, “Ovarian Cancer Research”, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Visitation will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, in St. James Roman Catholic Church, New Alexandria, where a funeral Mass will be celebrated noon Wednesday, May 12.
Entombment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
P. David Newhouse Funeral Home, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, is entrusted with arrangements.
