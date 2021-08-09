Doris Y. “Dorie” Lowman, 91, of Latrobe died peacefully Saturday Aug. 7, 2021, at her home surrounded by loved ones.
She was born March 24, 1930, in Derry, the daughter of the late Albert L. and Elizabeth (Cullen) Dell.
Dorie was a member of the Derry Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and its Altar Guild. She had retired from Latrobe Area Hospital after over 30 years of service and was a past worthy matron of the Order of Eastern Star. Being with family, baking and doing crafts were always special to her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Leonard Steele Lowman; her two brothers, Ronald L. Dell and John A. “Jack” Dell, and a son-in-law, Mark Sobota.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Wilson (Pat) of Acme, Linda Boorman (Richard) of Dallas, Texas, Karen Sobota (Ed Chamberlain) of Acme and Leanne Matusak (Scott) of Derry; 13 grandchildren, Michael Wilson (Jessica), Amy McCormick (Ron), Chelsea Boorman, Ryan Terhorst, Brandon Terhost (Carrie Blough), Dustin Terhorst (Beth), Jordan Terhorst (Lisa), Joshua Sobota (Ellen), Alex Sobota, Erin Lucas, Jessica Petrosky (TJ), Zach Matusak (Lauren Barrett) and Tyler Matusak (Maria); 14 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Rose and Brenda M. Dell, both of Derry, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Monday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of Derry with her pastor, the Rev. William A. Schaefer, officiating. (Everyone please go directly to the church.)
Interment will follow in Coles Cemetery, Derry Township.
Heartfelt thanks to Excela Home Health & Hospice and her caretaker Britt.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 324, Derry, PA 15627.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
