Doris J. Nicely Warren, 81, of Latrobe passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born July 13, 1941, in Youngstown, she was a daughter of the late Holmes E. and Mary Pearl (Kuhns) Nicely.
Doris enjoyed crafting, especially knitting and sewing, reading, and was an avid bingo player. She loved baby-sitting and caring for her grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles B. Guidos Jr.; her second husband, Richard B. Warren; her son, Charles B. Guidos Jr., and five brothers, Holmes E. Jr., Holmes Max, Barry L., Wayne and David Nicely.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Sherri J. Logston and James Thomas of New Kensington; her brother Joseph Nicely of North Carolina; her sister, Mary Lynn Shabella and her husband, Martin, of Evans City; six grandchildren, Ashley N. Smith and her husband, David, Zachary A. Guidos, Aleesha N. Guidos, Bethany Logston, Brandon Logston and Jessica Slone and her husband, Nicholas; a great-granddaughter, Addy Smith, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitations.
Services and interment are private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
