Doris I. Burkhart, 95, of Derry died Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Brookdale of Latrobe, Unity Township.
She was born May 6, 1928, in Saltsburg, a daughter of the late George S. and Hazel A. (Muir) Dunmire.
Updated: June 16, 2023 @ 11:18 am
Doris attended the Logos Christian Fellowship Church in Loyalhanna. When she was able, she enjoyed canning vegetables and sewing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Victor W. Burkhart, and her son, Edward A. Burkhart.
She is survived by her sisters, Mary I. Palmer (Ted) of Derry and Barbara Ellen Gould of Mechanicsville, Maryland, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, June 19, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where her service will be conducted at 3 p.m. with Pastor Christine Florendo officiating.
Private interment will be made in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
