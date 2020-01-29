Dorene F. Pevarnik, 63, of Latrobe died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born Feb. 9, 1956, in Fort Hood, Texas, a daughter of Ramona Stark Jack of Lexington, Oklahoma, and the late Homer Jack.
Dorene had worked as a CNA (certified nursing assistant). She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515, Latrobe, and the Hostetter Slovak Club. She enjoyed camping, fishing and horses.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Jack.
In addition to her mother, surviving are her son, Chris Fannon of Latrobe; two daughters, Lisa Fannon of Latrobe and Shannon Fannon of Lexington, Oklahoma; a brother, Michael Jack of Lexington, Oklahoma; three sisters, Patsy Jack of Oklahoma, LaDonna Barnard of Lexington, Oklahoma, and Connie Goad of Noble, Oklahoma; her fiancé, Barry Novosel; grandchild, Casey, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
The American Legion Thomas B. Anderson Post 515 will conduct a service 4 p.m. Thursday.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
