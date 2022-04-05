Dorcas M. Fillmore Farkas, 62, of Latrobe passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born March 12, 1960, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Charles E. Fillmore Jr. and Joanne Louella Gordon Fillmore.
Dorcas was an amazing mother, not just to her own children, but to everyone whose lives she touched. An excellent baker, she was known as the “Muffin Queen.” She will be loved and missed by her children and family.
Dorcas is survived by her daughter, Tammy Tozer and her husband, Chris, of Ocean View, New Jersey; two sons, Dalton J. Farkas and his boyfriend, Diondray Rhett, of Latrobe and Quinton S. Farkas and his girlfriend, Sarah Smith, of Avalon, New Jersey; grandson, Christopher; two brothers, Charles E. Fillmore III and his wife, B.J., of Latrobe and Jerry Fillmore and his wife, Karen, of Latrobe; three sisters, Elaine Volpe and her husband, Norm, of Latrobe, Ruth Gray of Latrobe and Edna Holzer and her husband, Jim, of Latrobe, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.
Interment is private.
