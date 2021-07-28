Donna M. McGuire Rosner, 61, of Latrobe passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Oak Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by her family after a long, hard-fought battle with multiple sclerosis and cancer.
Born March 13, 1960 in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Donald T. and Janet (Akins) McGuire.
Donna was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. An avid educator, she loved helping to mold and teach children for most of her life. In 1983, she graduated from Penn State University with a bachelor’s degree in education and remained a loyal and dedicated Nittany Lion fan the rest of her life. She went on to earn her master’s degree in education from Seton Hill University.
Her love of sports, particularly athletics at Christ the Divine Teacher School, led her to coach many of their teams during her tenure as vice principal at CDT.
Donna loved spending time with her family, especially at Raystown Lake and Ocean City, New Jersey. Above all, she cherished and adored her grandchildren who brought her great joy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Timothy D. McGuire; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Gloria Rosner; a brother-in-law, Robert Tabb, and a sister-in-law, Linda Hayes.
Donna is survived by her husband of 37 years, John E. Rosner of Latrobe; her three children, Elizabeth M. Henry and her husband, Adam, of Latrobe, Karen L. Lazar and her husband, Adam, of Youngwood and Timothy J. Rosner of Greensburg; her four grandchildren, Jaxson Lazar, William Rosner, Zayden Cymmerman and Kadence Henry; a brother, Terry McGuire of Latrobe; three sisters, Carolyn Tabb of Potomac, Maryland, Ann Fust and her husband, Michael, of Ashland, Virginia, and Erin Rodgers and her husband, Matthew, of Latrobe; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, William Rosner and his wife, Barb, of Washington, Pennsylvania, Laura Margosiak and her husband, Bob, of Budd Lake, New Jersey, and William Hayes of Gas Center, Pennsylvania; a special niece, Maura Rodgers, and several other nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff of Oak Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation for their kindness and the compassionate care they provided to Donna.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Richard Kosisko officiating.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Christ the Divine Teacher School, 323 Chestnut St., Latrobe, PA 15650 (in the memo, please reference “Donna Rosner – Athletics”) or to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 707 Grant St., 37th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
