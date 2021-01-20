Donna Lee Fenell, 72, of Latrobe passed away on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at her home.
Born Nov. 27, 1948, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Joseph F. “Buster” Fennell and Bessie M. (King) Fennell.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Latronics with 36 years of service. Donna was an avid bingo player.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Kathy Ann Fennell.
Donna is survived by her brother, William F. Fennell of Latrobe, and two cousins, Denis King and Anita Willis.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 p.m. Friday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Please be prepared to adhere to all current medical guidelines including wearing a mask and social distancing while visiting the funeral home.
Services and interment are private.
