Donna Lee Crowe, 66, of Johnstown (formerly of Ligonier) died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in the Maine Medical Center.
She was born Sept. 19, 1954, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Donald and Joanne Zurick Harr.
Donna was a 1972 graduate of Ligonier Valley High School, Kutztown University and the University of Buffalo, where she obtained her master’s degree. She was a retired medical technologist and had worked for many charitable organizations. She enjoyed traveling, family time and gardening.
She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, William R. Crowe; her daughter, Lindsey Crowe; son, William A. “Will” Crowe (Talyn); granddaughter, Andromaki; sister, Linda Harr; brothers, Kevin Harr, Ernest Harr (Beth) and David Harr, and several nieces, nephews and extended families.
Friends will be received 4 to 6 p.m. Friday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
