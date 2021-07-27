Donna L. Lohr Vitula, 78, of Latrobe passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Unity Township.
Born June 2, 1943, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Charles E. Lohr Sr. and Alice J. Shirey Lohr.
Donna was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe. She was an avid reader, but her life was centered on her family and caring for her husband, children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Barry L. Vitula.
Donna is survived by her son, David Vitula and his wife, Tonya, of Latrobe; daughter, Dana Vitula DeMarco of Greensburg; brother, Charles E. Lohr Jr., of Indiana, Pennsylvania, and five grandchildren, Mia Vitula, Ava Vitula, Dominic Vitula and twins Gianna and Anthony DeMarco.
There will be no public visitations or services. Entombment at St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township, will be private for the family.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
