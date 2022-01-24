Donna L. Fello Baker, 79, of New Alexandria passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
She was born June 25, 1942, in Iselin to the late Victor J. and Bertha (Metzo) Fello.
Donna was a homemaker, and she also worked for R&L Development of New Alexandria. She was Methodist by faith. She enjoyed scratch-off tickets and going to bingo and the casino.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Baker, in 2012 and three brothers, Robert “Bootsie” Fello, Victor Fello and Thomas Fello.
She is survived by five children, Veronica Gademsey (Robert) of Derry, Diana Phillips (Brian) of New Alexandria, Eric Stiffey of Latrobe, Robert Baker (Amelia) of El Cajon, California, and Renee Cambruzzi (David) of New Stanton; eight grandchildren, Amanda, Samantha (Matt) and Jason Phillips (Jerimiah), Sarah Bruzda (David), Ryan Stiffey (Nichole), Cody Stiffey (Xoie), Alexis Gademsey and Ava and Cole Cambruzzi, and two great-grandchildren, Chayton and May Ella.
A private service will be held at the Mausoleum in Westmoreland County Memorial Park Inc., Hempfield Township.
Interment with her husband will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
P. David Newhouse Funeral Home, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, PA 15670, 724-668-2248, entrusted with arrangements.
To send condolences, please visit www.NewhouseFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.