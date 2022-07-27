Donna Kay Byerly Rice, 84, of Greensburg passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Jan. 23, 1938, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late John S. and Mary A. (Barlock) Byerly.
Updated: July 27, 2022 @ 10:09 am
Donna was a member of St. Benedict Church, Marguerite, and its Rosary Altar Society. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Latrobe Area Hospital with 30 years service and volunteered there after retirement. For 25 years, she and her husband owned and operated Earl Richards Beauty Salon in Latrobe.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl R. Rice, and her daughter, Stacey Lynn Rice Feiling.
Donna is survived by her brother, John “Jack” Byerly, and his wife, Carol, of Latrobe and their children, Kris Piper and Scott Byerly and families; a son-in-law, Ron Feiling; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, William and Carol Rice of Ebensburg and Shirley Rice of Bedford, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to her caregivers, Jackie, Missy, Bev, Debbie, Stephanie, Stacy, Jen, Corrine and Michelle; her neighbor Dominick Scekeres; the staff at Weatherwood Manor; 3 North at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, especially Tammy, and Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, especially Lois Wozny, for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held at noon Thursday in the funeral home with the Rev. Daniel L. Blout officiating.
Entombment will follow at St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
