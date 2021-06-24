Donna J. Schall, 54, of Derry died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh.
She was born Nov. 9, 1966, in Jersey City, New Jersey, a daughter of Aneurin D. “Butch” Clawson of Derry and the late Marion Faye Whitesell Clawson.
Donna was a member of the Blairsville Free Methodist Church. Before her illness, she was employed by Commercial Bank & Trust of PA. She enjoyed scrapbooking and gardening.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her fiancé, Louis Oliver Colaianni Jr.; her son, Roth E. Schall of Youngstown; her sisters, Dolores J. Faulkner (Barry) of Cape Canaveral, Florida, and Sandra Cribbs (James) of Blairsville; her brother, Aneurin D. “Butch” Clawson Jr. (Amy) of Derry; three grandchildren, Noah, Mia and Evelynn, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.