Donna J. Schall, 54, of Derry died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh.

She was born Nov. 9, 1966, in Jersey City, New Jersey, a daughter of Aneurin D. “Butch” Clawson of Derry and the late Marion Faye Whitesell Clawson.

Donna was a member of the Blairsville Free Methodist Church. Before her illness, she was employed by Commercial Bank & Trust of PA. She enjoyed scrapbooking and gardening.

In addition to her father, she is survived by her fiancé, Louis Oliver Colaianni Jr.; her son, Roth E. Schall of Youngstown; her sisters, Dolores J. Faulkner (Barry) of Cape Canaveral, Florida, and Sandra Cribbs (James) of Blairsville; her brother, Aneurin D. “Butch” Clawson Jr. (Amy) of Derry; three grandchildren, Noah, Mia and Evelynn, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday.

Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.

Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com